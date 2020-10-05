Dutch central bank DNB transported over 200 tons of gold and a "strategic stock of banknotes" from the DNB head office on Frederiksplein in Amsterdam to the former money printing company Joh. Enschede in Haarlem in a large operation.

About 4.5 billion euros in banknotes and 10 billion euros in gold were transported. That is 14 thousand gold bars and about a thousand boxes of gold coins.

The gold and banknotes had to be moved because the DNB head office in Amsterdam is about to be renovated. With the renovation, it was also decided that the gold and banknotes will eventually be housed in a new DNB Cash Center to be built in Zeist. This construction is expected to be completed in 2023. Until then, Haarlem will serve as the depository.

The transport happened in collaboration with military policing force Koninklijke Marechaussee, the Ministry of Defense, and the police in Amsterdam and Haarlem. The transport started at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and was completed at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The gold currently housed in Haarlem is 31 percent of DNB's total gold stock. Another 31 percent is in New York, and the other 38 percent is in England and Canada.

https://www.facebook.com/KoninklijkeMarechausseeOfficieel/videos/348441929800105/