Ever-changing autumn weather is likely for the first weekend of October, according to Weeronline. Both days will see rain and clouds, with little room for sunshine. On Sunday there will be strong winds along the North Sea and Wadden Sea coastal areas

All of the Netherlands will be gray and rainy on Saturday, with the south and southwest having the best chance of some dry periods and maybe even a bit of sunshine during the afternoon. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast, and maximums will climb to around 15 or 16 degrees.

On Sunday, the wind will turn to the south and increase considerably in strength, according to the weather service. Along the coast and in the Wadden area, gusts could reach up to 80 kilometers per hour.

The weather picture will be a mix of clouds, some showers, and the sun briefly peeking through the clouds here and there. At around 14 to 15 degrees maximum, the day will be relatively cool for the time of year. Normal maximums for early October are around 16 or 17 degrees.