Police in Hilversum said they were trying to figure out who threw a hammer at two officers on Tuesday at around 9:15 p.m. A bicyclist threw the object at the cops while they were on Groest.

“The hammer flew through the window of the police car, sending a shard of glass into the eye of one of the police officers,” authorities said in a statement. “She was checked by a doctor and did not sustain any permanent damage, although this could have been much worse.”

Police said they were looking for a suspect wearing dark clothes with a black cap or hoodie with white print on it. The bicyclist was believed to be a male wearing white shoes and using a bike that appeared to have racing handles. After the incident, the cyclist continued on Kerkstraat and across Wagemakersplein, then on to Havenstraat.

Investigators wanted to speak with anyone in the area Tuesday night who saw someone matching the suspect’s description. Authorities said they were also looking for security camera footage from the scene.

The hammer was taken into evidence.