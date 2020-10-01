Belgium issued a Code Red travel warning for Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, Flevoland, and Groningen due to increasing coronavirus infections in these provinces.

The Belgian authorities strongly discourages travel to these provinces in the Netherlands. Anyone who spent more than two days in one of these provinces must undergo a coronavirus test and quarantine upon their arrival in Belgium.

The escalation to Code Red takes effect on Friday afternoon.

A Belgian code red travel advice already applies to Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, and Utrecht.