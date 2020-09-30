The coming days in the Netherlands will be typical autumn weather, with daily showers and maximums in the mid-teens, according to Weeronline.

Wednesday is still relatively mild with maximums up to 19 degrees. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers expected to pass over the country overnight.

Thursday will be "a genuine autumn day", according to the weather service. The day will be gray, with showers starting in the western provinces in the morning, and spreading to the rest of the country in the afternoon. Maximums will be around 16 or 17 degrees.

Friday and the weekend will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with showers expected every day. Afternoon temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees.