A passenger car crashed into health center De Keien on Hermesweg in Vlissingen on Monday evening. The three people in the car were all injured. One person was arrested, Omroep Zeeland reports.

The car hit the facade of the health center at around midnight. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Ambulances were deployed to the scene to help the injured persons. As far as is known, their injuries weren't very serious. The fire brigade came to check the building.

The health center houses practices for child and adolescent psychology, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and a pediatrician.

"The facade is out, there is a bite out of the building. We are very shocked," Lydia de Boer, one of the doctors who has offices in the health center, told the broadcaster. "Luckily, almost everyone can work today."

She doesn't think it was a deliberate attack on the health center. She heard that the accident involved young people and that laughing gas and a bottle of liquor were found in the car. "They may have had a party," De Boer said. "But I'm glad they weren't seriously injured."