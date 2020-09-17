1,756 coronavirus infections today; More cases this week than all of July

For the third straight day, the Netherlands surpassed its highest total of new coronavirus infections reported in a single day. Early data from public health agency RIVM on Thursday showed that 1,756 people tested positive for the virus, a 13.5 percent increase over Wednesday, and more than double the single-day tally reported last Tuesday.

Of all Dutch municipalities, Amsterdam generated the highest total of infections among its residents, with 238. Rotterdam residents accounted for 163, while 117 infections were found among those living in The Hague. Over half of all coronavirus-related hospitalizations were located in the Amsterdam and Rotterdam areas on Thursday.

The government is widely expected to introduce a package of new measures to halt the spread of the virus in the regions around those cities, as well as the areas around Haarlem, Leiden, and possibly Utrecht. The announcement was expected at a 7 p.m. press conference with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge set for Friday.

This week, 5,981 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, a 61-percent hike over the same period last week. This week alone has produced more positive results than during all of July, the second month where testing was made available to most members of the public. That month, 4,689 people were given a positive diagnosis for the viral infection.

Covid hospitalizations rise 7 percent

Hospitalizations for respiratory illness Covid-19 also rose by nearly seven percent on Thursday. Dutch hospitals were treating 261 people for the coronavirus disease, including 212 outside of intensive care, an increase of 21.

Intensive care units accounted for 49 patients, a decrease of five. "More and more COVID patients are entering hospitals," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network. "More than 50% of them are located in the regions of Amsterdam and Rotterdam."

The daily total of hospitalizations for Covid-19 has not decreased since September 2.