New chat app to help LGBTQ kids, teens

LGBTQ interest group COC launched a chat app for kids and teens in the LGBTQ community up to the age of 18. On the Jong & Out app, LGBTQ young people can safely come into contact with each other, to make friends and share their experiences.

According to COC, this is the first such app in the world. "Young people are often aware of their feelings at an early stage but cannot always talk about them in their own environment," COC chairman Astrid Oosenbrug said.

"The Jong & Out app offers them a unique, safe environment in which to meet others, so that they are not alone."

The app can be downloaded through website Jongenout.nl. It gives LGBTQ young people access to the thousands of their peers already in the existing Jong & Out community.

To make sure that it is a safe and pleasant environment, participants will be asked for their ID when registering. There are also clear house rules and the app is moderated, to prevent fake accounts and online bullying.