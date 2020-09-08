Dutch payment platform Mollie valued at €1 billion after fresh investment

American investment company TCV is taking a minority interest in Dutch payment platform Mollie and invested 90 million euros into the company. That investment made Mollie a so-called unicorn - a company that investors valued at at least 1 billion euros, NU.nl reports.

With the money from the investment, Mollie founder Mol planned to further expand abroad.

Mollie was founded in 2004. The payment processing company focuses mainly on small- and medium sized companies and how has more than a hundred customers, most of which are in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Some big names among its customers include UNICEF and Deliveroo.

The company is benefiting from the ever increasing popularity of online shopping, which was boosted even further by the coronavirus crisis. Last year Mollie already raised 25 million euros in an investment round.