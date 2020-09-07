Hague region sees spike in Covid-19 infections

The number of coronavirus infections in The Hague region increased significantly over the past week, with only the Amsterdam-Amstelland region seeing more infections. The Haaglanden security region raised concerns about the large number of infections being traced back to restaurants and pubs, Omroep West reports.

Between Monday and Sunday last week, the number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 4,086. The Haaglanden region accounted for 685 of those positive tests. 439 happened in the city of The Hague. Delft counted 89 new infections, Zoetermeer 51 and the municipality of Leidschendam-Voorburg 40.

Veiligheidsregio Amsterdam-Amstelland was the only security region with more infections at 728 positive tests, of which 638 in Amsterdam. The number of infections in Rotterdam-Rijnmond increased by 583, including 423 cases in Rotterdam itself. Until recently, Amsterdam and Rotterdam were the coronavirus hotspots in the Netherlands. The Hague now seems to be taking Rotterdam's place.

Last week the head of the Haaglanden security region, Hague mayor Jan van Zanen, raised concerns about a large number of Covid-19 outbreaks being traced back to catering establishments. "With autumn approaching, people are more likely to sit indoors instead of on a terrace. Also indoors, it remains crucial to keep a distance of a meter and a half," he said. "In some restaurants and cafes people are closer together than before. People have the need to get together That is understandable and it is possible, but only according to the rules."

Multiple catering establishments in The Hague were closed due to Covid-19 infections, according to the broadcaster. It is the business' responsibility to ensure that customers adhere to the rules, Veiligheidsregio Haaglanden stressed. If customers or entrepreneurs deliberately break the rules, the business will be closed.