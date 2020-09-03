Man shot six times dies in Boxmeer; 19-year-old in custody

A gunshot victim found in Boxmeer died at the scene despite attempts to revive him. Witnesses told police Wednesday night they discovered the victim at 8:15 p.m., and said he had been shot multiple times.

Police on Thursday morning said a 19-year-old man from the Noord-Brabant municipality was taken into custody in the case. "After hours of intensive investigation, the police were able to arrest the suspected shooter during the night," authorities said.

Authorities said they found the "badly wounded man," aged 29 and with no known address, in a fire line off Leeuwerik in Boxmeer. Witnesses told local broadcaster Omroep Brabant that he appeared to be in his late twenties, and was suffering from a half-dozen gunshot wounds. He was still alive when they found him.

Police, firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene and cordoned off the area for investigation including forensic evidence collection. Police said they immediately began speaking with witnesses about the incident, and had attempted to piece together the victim's identity and the motive behind the shooting.

Second fatal shooting in the area this week

It was the second fatal shooting in a week in the region. Two people were arrested in Uden following a the shooting death of Stef Muller, a 53-year-old kickboxing trainer.

The suspects held in that case were a 30-year-old Uden man and a Nijmegen man who was 47 at the time of his capture. A third person was at large in that case, but a description of the wanted suspect was not made public.