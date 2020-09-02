Man dies after Amsterdam arrest

A man who was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday became unwell in the police detention center in Amsterdam West and died in hospital, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The man was arrested at a restaurant on Bugemeester Vening Meineszlaan in the West district on Tuesday evening. According to the police, he was harassing people. "He showed disturbed behavior and started fighting with the officers. One officer got injured. After his arrest, the man broke his handcuffs."

He became unwell at the detention center, the police said. Officers started resuscitating the man and he was taken to hospital, where he died, the police said.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at government services, is investigating. This is standard procedure. "As long as the investigation is ongoing, no further statements will be made," the police said.