Amsterdam closes barbershop after shooting, explosion

Amsterdam closed Barbershop Alles in Bedrijf on Slotermeerlaan indefinitely after an explosion and a shooting at the barbershop in a matter of 24 hours. Mayor Femke Halsema decided that it was in the best interest of public order and safety for the business to be closed while the police investigate.

At 4:15 a.m. on Friday, an explosive detonated in front of the barbershop. No one was injured, but damage was done to the building's facade, the police said in a statement. Exactly 24 hours later, at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, the police again responded to the barbershop after reports of shots fired. Multiple bullet holes were found in the building's facade. No injuries were reported.

"Both incidents seriously affected public order and the feeling of safety in the area surrounding the barbershop. In view of the seriousness of these facts, the mayor decided to close the barbershop immediately and for an indefinite period," the city said.