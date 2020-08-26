Pregnant woman killed in Arnhem shooting; Suspect arrested

A 35-year-old woman was shot in her home on Floriszstraat in Arnhem on Monday evening. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital a short time later. The woman was pregnant and was being threatened in the days before her death, Omroep Gelderland reports based on posts on her Facebook page.

The police arrested a 46-year-old man from Rheden on Tuesday. He is suspected of involvement in the woman's death. The man is in custody for questioning.

On Friday, the woman wrote on Facebook, translated from Dutch: "I don't let anyone threaten me. The bad guys come and everything is taken note of." Earlier that day she wrote: "Never again will you do this with my children present. No more calling, never again at my door. Out of sight, out of mind..."

It is not clear whether the arrested man is the same person who was harassing her.

The woman is survived by two daughters, who are both still in primary school. They were not at home when she was shot. A friend in the neighborhood is currently caring for them, according to the broadcaster.