NL residents warned to not drive with trailers, caravans in year's first summer storm

Summer storm Francis reached the Netherlands on Tuesday evening and will cause strong winds in the country throughout Wednesday. A code yellow weather warning is in effect for the coastal provinces and some of their inland neighbors. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat warned all road users to be extra alert on Wednesday, and to not drive with trailers or caravans today.

Francis already caused some damage and incidents on Tuesday evening and through the night. In The Hague, a woman sustained some injuries when branches of a tree blown down by the strong wind landed on her. A spokesperson for the local fire brigade told Omroep West that firefighters pulled the woman out from under the tree and that she was checked over by paramedics.

Rail company NS reported that no trains are currently possible between Boskoop and Gouda due to a tree on the tracks. The problem is expected to be resolved around 9:00 a.m. No trains are running on the high speed line between Rotterdam and Breda due to the strong winds. And fewer intercity trains are running between Amsterdam Central Station and Den Helder due to the weather conditions.

Elsewhere in The Hague, a building under construction on Zamenhofstraat lost part of its facade to the wind. The loose part ended up on the street, according to NU.nl. In Zierikee, a tree fell on a house causing minor damage and no injuries, according to PZC. Scaffolding attached to a business building on J.Duikerweg in Heerhguowaard fell over.

Francis is the first summer storm of the year. A code yellow weather warning is in effect for Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, the Wadden area, Friesland, the IJsselmeer area, Flevoland, and Utrecht. Meteorological institute KNMI warns of strong winds with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour along the coast, and up to 90 kilometers per hour elsewhere in the country.

The storm is expected to die down as the day continues. The coastal provinces can expect strong winds well into the afternoon, and the Wadden area into the evening.