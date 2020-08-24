Nearly 150 fined in Amsterdam for not wearing a mask

By Janene Pieters on Monday, 24 August 2020 - 07:54
Police in Amsterdam discuss a mandatory face mask law with people on the Bet van Beerenbrug in the Red Light District. August 5, 2020
Enforcement officers in Amsterdam handed out 148 fines on Sunday to people not wearing a face mask in areas where this is mandatory. About a thousand warnings were also issued. In one case, the person refused to listen and the police arrested them, a spokesperson for Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said to AT5.

Face masks have been mandatory in parts of Amsterdam and Rotterdam since August 5. In Amsterdam, people have to wear a mask in the Red Light District, Kalverstraat, Nieuwendijk, Albert Cuypstraat, and Plein '40-'45. Both Amsterdam and Rotterdam announced that this rule will be more strictly enforced starting this past weekend.

The mayor's spokesperson said that a fine is always the last step in behavioral change. "Indicating walking directions, addressing people and handing out masks works better. We hope that fining remains remains the exception and that a warning will suffice," the spokesperson said. 

The fine for not wearing a mask in Amsterdam is 95 euros. It used to be 395 euros, because the Public Prosecution Service had not given it a specific so-called fact code, so the municipality had to use the general fact code for violating social distancing and other coronavirus related rules. But during a committee meeting on Thursday, Halsema announced that a fact code had been created specifically for the mask obligation, NU.nl reports.

"That is good news. It was complicated to operate with a fine that we actually found disproportionate to the mask obligation we impose," Halsema said.

