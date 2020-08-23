Rotterdam to begin fining face mask violators from Sunday

The City of Rotterdam said it will begin issuing fines to people who refuse to wear a face mask in areas were the coverings are required. The mask order was issued by the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Security Office in areas where it was too busy for people to maintain a safe enough physical distance to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The mask order went into effect on August 5. It was issued for the markets of Binnenrotte, Grote Visserijstraat and Afrikaandermarkt, and the covered markets at Alexandrium and Zuidplein. Four other city center shopping areas also carry the requirement for people to wear masks on the street and inside stores.

The city said it would begin issuing fines of 95 euros starting on Sunday. “Police and security enforcement will first address offenders and explain the measure and issue a warning. In case of refusal, a fine can be issued,” the city said in a statement.

Similarly, Amsterdam said it would begin fining violators from Saturday in the five areas where masks are required in the capital city. The mask orders for both cities were set to expire on August 31.

City neighborhoods covered by the mask order

Cool District

Karel Doormanstraat

Kruiskadehof

Korte Lijnbaan

Zoutmanstraat

Van Genthstraat

Aert van Nesstraat

Stadsdriehoek

Van Oldenbarneveltplaats

Binnenwegplein

Lijnbaan

Hennekijnstraat

Beurstraverse

Coolsingel (At the intersections of Meent and Aert van Nesstraat)

Bulgersteijn (at the Binnenwegplein)

Meent

Leeuwenstraat

Beursplein

Korte Hoogstraat

Rode Zand

Hoogstraat

Westewagenstraat

Delftsevaart

Oppert

Grote Kerkplein

