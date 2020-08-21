535 more coronavirus infections; 43 people in ICU

Data from public health agency RIVM showed that another 2,587 people were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, down 21 percent compared to the previous Monday-Friday period. The RIVM on Friday added another 535 known infections to its tally, with over 66 thousand people in the Netherlands having tested positive for the virus since the end of February.

Figures from the RIVM showed that 46 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 from Tuesday through Thursday. During those three days, ten people with the coronavirus disease were also moved into intensive care.

On Friday there were four more people being treated in the ICU for Covid-19 compared to Thursday, patient coordination office LCPS said.. Out of the 176 people in Dutch hospitals for the coronavirus disease, 43 patients were in intensive care.

Some 3,018 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care because of Covid-19. Of that group, 1,952 people were eventually discharged from the hospital, while 880 people died in the ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.