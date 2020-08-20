Only 11 cruise ships in NL this year, instead of scheduled 282

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Dutch cruise ship terminals in Amsterdam, IJmuiden, and Rotterdam were eerily quiet this year. So far only 11 cruise ships moored in the Netherlands, instead of the 282 that were on schedule. And the ports don't think there will be any more this year, they said to NOS.

When the coronavirus crisis broke out early this year, all cruises for Asia were suspended. On March 13, cruise companies also canceled all trips for Europe and North America. Up until that date, 11 cruise ships arrived in Rotterdam. IJmuiden hasn't had a single cruise ship this year. And the last cruise ship to moor in Amsterdam was on New Year's Eve.

In mid-June, the Norwegian Hurtigruten restarted its cruises, but they were quickly canceled again after a large number of coronavirus infections on board. The expectation is that travel restrictions will be lifted on October 31st, but the Dutch ports don't think they will see any more cruise ships this year.

"To be honest, I don't expect a ship in Amsterdam in 2020," Dick de Graaf of the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam said to NOS. Mai Elmar of the Cruise Port Rotterdam said much the same. "We share the insight that there will probably be no regular cruise ships in 2020." Alexander Coesel of the Felison Terminals in IJmuiden: "Expectations are not positive for the rest of the year. Nothing is planned."

While the lack of cruise ships may be a boost for the environment, it is a nightmare for the cruise ship sector and related activities. "A cruise ship generates about a million euros in gross sales on average, with everything from bunkers, water and parts to guides, catering and transportation," Elmar said to NOS. His company had to apply for aid from the government's NOW regulation, in order to be able to continue paying its staff.