Two arrested for inciting Utrecht riots over social media

Two men were arrested on suspicion of inciting riots in Utrecht over the weekend, the Public Prosecution Service said. According to the authorities, the two suspects used social media posts to call young people to riot.

The suspects are two men from Hilversum, aged 26 and 22 years. One of them is also suspected of vandalizing a security camera at the Rijnbaan shopping center in the Kanaleneiland district. "Both suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted as soon as possible. The maximum sentence for incitement is five years in prison," the Prosecutor said.

Groups of young people sought conflict with the police in Utrecht for multiple nights, starting this weekend. On Tuesday night, at least five people were arrested in the city. The two suspects arrested on Wednesday are suspected of inciting riots on Friday, August 14.

The investigation into these riots is ongoing and more arrests may follow.