13 day national heatwave comes to an end; More warm weather ahead

On Tuesday, the maximum at the KNMI weather station in De Bilt climbed only to 24 degrees, officially bringing the national heatwave to an end after 13 days. The rest of the week will still be hot, cooling down to more normal temperatures for the time of year over the weekend, Weeronline expects.

For a national heatwave, temperatures at De Bilt must reach at least 25 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days, including three days with maximums of 30 degrees or higher. This heatwave started on August 5, with a maximum of 28.3 degrees. Multiple heat records were broken during the heatwave, including the first time ever that maximums above 30 degrees were measured in De Bilt for eight consecutive days, and the hottest week ever recorded with an average maximum of 33.1 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be hot days, with maximums ranging between 25 an 29 degrees today and between 26 and 32 degrees on Thursday. Both days will see plenty of sunshine, with a chance some rain in the afternoon and evening.

"On Friday, our country is on the border of very warm and a lot cooler air. That makes the expectation uncertain," Weeronline said. If the warm air lingers above the country for a long time, maximums on Friday will range between 25 and 30 degrees. If the cool air from the west reaches the Netherlands earlier, thermometers will climb only to between 20 and 24 degrees. "The transition from warm to cool may entail heavy showers, including a chance of thunder," according to the weather service.

Saturday will see maximums between 22 and 24 degrees - average temperatures for the time of year. "The weather picture consists of sun, cumulus clouds and a few showers." Sunday will look much the same, but slightly cooler at maximums between 20 and 22 degrees.