Train travelers asked to register trips to Zandvoort in advance

Dutch rail company NS is asking travelers heading towards Zandvoort by train to register their trip in advance. NS implemented this step as an extra measure to prevent crowded trains, so that travelers can maintain social distancing as much as possible.

According to the rail company, there were no major problems on trains to Zandvoort during the heatwave, mainly due to the use of extra trains. "Still, some trains were busy while others had plenty of space," the rail company said. "A good spread and the prevention of crowds is extra important due to the coronavirus crisis."

NS therefore called on travelers to register their trip to Zandvoort in advance. "In this way we gain insight into the traffic by train and we can achieve a better spread."

Trips to Zandvoort can be registered on the NS website.