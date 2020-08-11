Man, 19, killed in stabbing on Scheveningen pier

A 19-year-old man from Rotterdam was killed in a stabbing at the pier in Scheveningen on Monday evening, The Hague police said on Twitter. Two suspects were arrested.

The stabbing happened at the entrance of De Pier at around 6:30 p.m. The critically hurt victim was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Two suspects were arrested a short time after the stabbing. They were taken to a police station for questioning.

At this stage, nothing is known about the motive for the stabbing. The police are looking for witnesses and camera footage that may help in this investigation.