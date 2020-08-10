Swimmers warned to be careful in the sea; don't go deeper than your knees, Rescuers say

With the hot weather continuing, the beaches in the Netherlands are again expected to be crowded on Monday. Swimmers are warned to be extra careful, as strong currents can easily get them into trouble. "Don't go deeper than your knees in the water," the Hague rescue brigade said to RTL Nieuws.

On Sunday, the rescue brigade pulled 268 people out of the water on The Hague beaches. Two people drowned there. First aid was provided ot 59 people. And dozens of lost children were reunited with their parents. The Hague rescue brigade expects another busy day on Monday.

Rescue brigades also had their hands full elsewhere in the country. Another two swimmers drowned in Wijk aan Zee and Zandvoort.

According to the rescue bridge, the combination of strong currents and the wind created "a very treacherous sea", and that is also the case on Monday.