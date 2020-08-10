One seriously hurt in shooting in Amsterdam home; Suspects at large

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in a home on Louise de Colignystraat in Amsterdam's Bos en Lommer district on Sunday afternoon. The police are looking for the perpetrators, as well as a second possibly injured person seen leaving the scene.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the police received reports of multiple shots fired at a home. At the scene, responding officers found a seriously injured man. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

"There may be a second inured man," the police said. A wounded and bleeding man was seen walking out of the house on Louise de Colingystraat in the direction of Karel Doormanstraat. The police would like to talk to anyone who may have seen this person.

On citizens' notification system Burgernet, the police said they were looking for three young men in connection with the shooting. The three dark skinned young men were seen riding a blue Vespa scooter in the vicinity of Willem de Zwijgerlaan.

So far little is known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made. Investigators call on witnesses to come forward.