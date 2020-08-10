Covid-19: Negative travel advice issued for Spanish provinces, Finland, Latvia, Estonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs escalated travel advice for six Spanish provinces, Finland, Latvia and Estonia to code orange, urging Netherlands residents to avoid visiting those areas unless absolutely necessary. The negative travel advice takes effect on Monday. It has to do with increasing coronavirus infections in those countries.

In Spain, the Greater Barcelona region and the Segria area in Catalonia have been under a code orange travel advice since July. Due to increasing Covid-19 infections, code orange now applies to the entire province of Barcelona and the neighboring province of Lerida. Netherlands residents are also strongly advised not to visit the provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza, Teurel and Soria.

A new code orange advice applies to the entire countries of Estonia, Latvia and Finland. All three of those countries issued a new travel warning against the Netherlands, and new restrictions on people entering from the Dutch country. The code orange was a response to this, and was meant to serve as a warning for Netherlands residents considering a trip there.

Travel to Aruba and Sint Maarten was also strongly discouraged because of code orange warnings there. There were also restrictions on entering Saba and Sint Eustatius.

Regardless of the reason for a code orange advisory, travelers entering the Netherlands from one of these areas are strongly urged to quarantine at home for 14 days as a precaution, and to have themselves tested for the coronavirus if they start showing any symptoms.