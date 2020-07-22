Negative travel advice for Croatia; Vacationing Dutch told to come home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tightened its travel advice or Croatia due to increasing coronavirus infections in the country. A code orange warning now applies to Croatia - Dutch are urged to only go there if absolutely necessary. The Ministry also warned of trouble spots in the Aragón and Catalonia regions, particularly in Barcelona where beaches were packed with resellers this past weekend.

Travel organizations are currently making an inventory of how many Dutch people are vacationing in Croatia. Sector association ANVR estimated that there are thousands, a spokesperson said to NOS. People who booked a package tour will be repatriated by their tour company.

Dutch who traveled there by car are advised to immediately find out what their options are for a safe return. "Check whether your stay is necessary. If not, it is really not recommended to stay," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said to the broadcaster. Once back in the Netherlands, travelers are urged to quarantine at home for two weeks, and book a Covid-19 test if they start showing symptoms.

TUI Nederland currently has around 600 travelers in Croatia, most of whom went there with their own transport, a spokesperson said to ANP. "We urgently advise travelers in Croatia with their own transport to leave the country." Travelers who booked a package holiday with TUI will likely be picked up and brought home on Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesperson said. People who only booked a flight ticket through TUI can also use this flight.

Travelers who booked a trip to Croatia through Sunweb will be rebooked to another destination as soon as possible, a spokesperson said to the news wire. "If people who are already in Croatia want to return home, we will take care of that. Not every guest wants that immediately, so it is not the case that they have to leave now," the Sunweb spokesperson said.

People who booked a trip to Croatia, but haven't left yet, can rebook or cancel, the ANVR said. Travelers who booked a package tour or combined trip can get a refund. "With a package tour, the travel organization is responsible and with an orange travel advice, a traveler has the right to cancel free of charge," ANVR director Frank Oostdam said to Hart van Nederland. "With an individual ticket, it depends on the conditions of the airline or your travel insurance. In many cases, people will lose their money."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned that some areas in Spain are seeing an increase in coronavirus infections. In parts of Catalonia and Aragón special measures are being taken to curb the spread of the virus. Locals have been advised to stay home as much as possible. Restaurants and terraces are open only to a limited extent. The Ministry called on Dutch in the area to inform themselves well of the measures in place and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

The travel advice for Segrià, in Catalonia, is currently on code orange because traffic to and from the region is prohibited, except if you're passing through on the highway without stopping.

"Entry and exit restrictions have been lifted for Spain, but you may be checked for symptoms at the border," the Ministry said. "Stay vigilant when you go on vacation to Spain. Always follow the Dutch and local corona rules."