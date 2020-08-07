Requests for Covid tests spike after Dutch PM's press conference

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's press conference on Thursday evening resulted in health service GGD's phone lines "exploding" with calls from people who want to get tested for the coronavirus, a spokesperson for GGD GHOR Nederland, the umbrella organization for the GGD health services, said to NU.nl.

On an average evening the GGD's coronavirus testing call center would make a maximum of 300 test appointments. On Thursday evening, about 2 thousand appointments were made within one hour. The call center had to stay open longer in order to help everyone.

One of Rutte's goals with Thursday's press conference was for it to be a wake-up call for Netherlands residents. "The virus is advancing dangerously. The data does not lie. The number of infections has been increasing for a few weeks and we are in danger of losing the gains we have made," Rutte stated. "For God's sake, let's ensure together that the second lockdown is not necessary." So this spike in tests could be considered a small victory for him.

GGD GHR Nederland is pleased with the increased interest in getting tested. "Testing, testing, testing remains our motto. We hare happy that so many people called," the spokesperson said to NU.nl. He could not say which region booked the most tests - that data will be broken down and analyzed at a later date.