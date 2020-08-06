Coronavirus: Secondary schools want clarity on ventilation

VO-Raad, the council for secondary schools in the Netherlands, wants the Outbreak Management Team to provide clear advise on ventilation in schools as soon as possible. Trade union CNV also joined the call. "Poor ventilation in schools has been a problem in education for years. This must be solved," CNV said to NOS.

Earlier on Thursday, experts raised concerns about the outdated ventilation systems and poor air quality at many schools. When schools reopen after the summer, pupils will no longer have to maintain social distancing. The experts worry that this, combined to the poor ventilation, could lead to a coronavirus outbreak.

According to VO-Raad, the discussions about ventilation lead to confusion and concerns among schools, pupils and parents. "Infections among young people are increasing. You do not want there to be a risk that the virus will pass through poor ventilation to parents, grandfathers and grandmothers. It is logical that the indoor climate in schools must therefore also be looked at, for both pupils and teaches," the council said to the broadcaster.

The first secondary schools will reopen on August 17. VO-Raad hopes that there will be clear advise before then.