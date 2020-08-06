Boy shot while playing on schoolyard

A young boy hanging on a fence at a school playground was shot Wednesday night. A group of four little kids were playing on the schoolyard when the shot was fired.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saparua in Barneveld, Gelderland. Police said they were notified soon after that the child had fallen off the fence and had injured himself.

It was not clear that he had been shot until the boy was taken to the hospital. "A projectile was found in the body during the hospital examination, prompting the start of an investigation," police said in a statement.

Detectives were investigating the case, and wanted the public to come forward with any information that can shed light on what happened that night.