Biker dies after crashing into gas station shop; Boobytraps found in burning home

A motorcyclist from Huissen who crashed into a gas station shop on the A325 highway on Tuesday morning, died of his injuries in hospital that evening, the police confirmed. The man was the resident of a home on Nijverheidsstraat, which was found burning at around the time of the accident, ANP reports.

The fire brigade and police officers who went to fight the fire in Huissen found various ignition mechanisms in the home. The situation was so dangerous that they called in the Ministry of Defense's explosive disposal department. Surrounding residents and businesses were evacuated and had to stay away for hours while the authorities worked to make the house safe.

Locals speculated that the man tried to blow up his house remotely, according to the news wire.

As the resident of the home has died, the criminal investigation into what exactly happened on Tuesday has been halted, a police spokesperson said to ANP. The police continue to investigate the cause of the fire and accident, and if it turns out that someone other than the occupant was behind it, the criminal investigation will be reopened.