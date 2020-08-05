Tractor crashed into cyclists; At least 2 wounded

A tractor crashed into a group of nine cyclists in Den Ham on Wednesday. Two cyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

According to De Stentor, the nine women had just started a bike ride in Den Ham when three of them were hit by an oncoming tractor on a slight bend in the road. They fell, causing the other cyclists to also crash.

It is believed that the tractor driver did not see the cyclists.

The severity of the cyclists' injuries is unknown. A trauma helicopter was deployed to the scene, but called off before it arrived.

The police are investigating what happened.