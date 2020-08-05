No major new measures expected to be announced at Covid press conference

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will likely not announce any new major, national measures against the spread of the coronavirus at their press conference on Thursday, insiders told NOS. While the government is concerned about the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 infections in the country, they find it no reason to panic, the insiders said to the broadcaster.

The Ministers most involved in tackling the coronavirus crisis are thinking about targeted measures to quickly suppress possible coronavirus clusters, according to the broadcaster. Setting up a testing location at Schiphol, to test travelers coming from destinations with high infection numbers, is one of them. They are also looking into ways to ensure that people returning from hotspots follow the advice to quarantine at home for two weeks This can be done by registering and following them, though that is legally complicated.

The government is also concerned about the upcoming initiation weeks at universities and colleges. Figures from health institute RIVM showed that infections are particularly increasing among young people. The government wants to prevent these initiation weeks from turning into coronavirus hotspots. Amsterdam student association A.S.C. A.V.S.V. on Tuesday announced that its initiation week is canceled, after four of its members tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Government information service RVD also said that the government may announce supporting measures on Thursday, to make it easier for mayors and security regions to take the local measures they deem necessary.