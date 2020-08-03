Incredible summer weather ahead for Netherlands this week

Good news for summer lovers, this week will be full of sunshine and high temperatures, according to Weeronline. After a rainy Monday, the sun will shine fully from Wednesday and thermometers will climb to tropical temperatures later in the week. Temps upwards from 30 degrees are expected from Thursday.

On Monday, cloud fields will migrate across the country, bringing some showers with them. Maximums will range between 20 and 22 degrees. Tuesday will be a transition day, with a mix of cloud and sun and maximums between 20 and 24 degrees. No showers are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm, but the real summer's weather will start on Thursday. Temps upwards of 30 will first be reached mainly inland, but on Friday and Saturday there will be tropical weather in large parts of the country, according to the weather service. Some places in the southeast may see thermometers climb to 35 degrees. "In addition, we can expect a lot o sun and the chance that a thunderstorm will mess up your evening schedule is small," Weeronine said.

In the first part of the week, there will be a weak to moderate wind blowing from the south. On Friday and over the weekend, the wind will blow from the east - making it very hot on the beaches in the west.

Those who don't love the hot weather, can seek refuge on the Wadden islands. There it will also be hot, but less so than elsewhere in the country with maximums between 27 and 29 degrees expected.