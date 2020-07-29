Dutch teen, Swiss man killed in mountain fall

A 13-year-old Dutch boy and a 47-year-old Swiss man died as a result of a fall while hiking on a mountain in Switzerland, according to police in the Swiss canton of Vaud. The two fell from a height of about 50 meters on Monday while on the Col de Jaman mountain pass in the Swiss Alps near Montreux.

The teenager was on holiday with his family, and the Swiss man lives in the region.

The police said on Tuesday that they were notified of the accident at about 2:30 p.m. "A witness immediately called for help and tried to help the victims, but to no avail," police said. A doctor was airlifted to the scene with a local helicopter rescue service, but both victims were dead by the time the medical staff arrived.

The two victims were connected to each other by climbing rope when they fell. The cause of the accident was under investigation, police said. Their bodies were recovered by the helicopter crew.

Prosecutors opened an inquiry into the case, with the investigation being led by local police.