Alleged Natalee Holloway killer gets coronavirus in Peruvian prison

Joran van der Sloot tested positive for Covid-19 in the Peruvian prison where he is serving 28 years for the murder of student Stephany Flores. The Dutch man is also suspected of involvement in te disappearance of young American woman Natalee Holloway in Aruba.

Van der Sloot's family asked the Dutch embassy in Peru for support, saying that he is not getting medical attention in prison, a family member said to RTL Nieuws. Van der Sloot told his mother by telephone that he had tested positive and has all the symptoms, according to RTL. "He is in bad shape and is not getting help from a doctor," a close relative said to the broadcaster.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the broadcaster that the embassy received the request for help. The embassy contacted the prison in Juliaca, which could not confirm whether Van der Sloot had the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that they cannot do much about the health situation of a Dutch prisoner in a foreign prison. It is up to the prison to provide care, the spokesperson said to the broadcaster. The Ministry is keeping an eye on the situation, he added.

Van der Sloot gained his infamy in 2005 when he was linked to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway on Aruba. The young woman was never found. Van der Sloot was eventually let go because of a lack of evidence.

In January 2012, he was convicted for the murder of Peruvian student Stephany Flores on 30 May 2010 and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The United States also asked for his extradition, charging him with blackmailing Holloway's parents. According to the American authorities, he told the parents that for 100 thousand dollars, he would give up the location of Natalee's body.