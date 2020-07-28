Missing sailor’s body found in IJsselmeer

A 49-year-old man from De Friese Meren who went missing in the IJsselmeer on Thursday after falling off a sailing yacht, was found dead in the lake on Monday, the Friesland police confirmed on Twitter.

The man was hit by a boom and went overboard on Thursdays morning. Other passengers sounded the alarm. The emergency services launched a large search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters, boats and sonar equipment, but it was to no avail.

On Monday evening, the man's boy was found by passersby near Kornwerderzand. Aid workers recovered the body and the police confirmed his identity on Tuesday morning. The man's body was transferred to his family, the police said.