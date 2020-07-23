Big spike in sex toys sales during coronavirus lockdown

The online sales of sex toys and other erotic items showed a big increase during the coronavirus crisis, according to EDC Retail, which calls itself Europe's market leader in erotic toys. At peak times, the sales of vibrators, dildos and other sex toys were 162 percent higher than in the same period last year, EDC Retail said, ANP reports.

When the coronavirus first started hitting pandemic proportions early this year, the supply of toys from the factories in China threatened to stall, prompting EDC to warn of a possible sex toy shortage in February. The company says it had to "pull out all the stops" to process orders during peak times.

EDC Retail, the parent company of the EasyToys online shop, naturally also expects considerably higher turnover this year. Last year the company's turnover amounted to 33.4 million euros. CEO Eric Idema previously told the Telegraaf that he expects that to increase to 55 million euros this year.

To avoid future shortages, EDC Retail is allocating almost 4 million euros to expand its current 8 thousand square meters warehouse in Veendam by another 3 thousand square meters. "It offers space for many thousands of pallet places. That gives us enough space for a year's stock, instead of three months," Idema said, according to the news wire.