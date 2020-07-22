Justice Min: We must stay alert amid rising coronavirus infections

With 987 new known infections of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 uncovered last week, the Netherlands must do a better job at sticking to rules meant to reduce the spread of the virus, said Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus at a press conference on Wednesday. The new infections revealed by public health agency RIVM showed an 84 percent increase in infections last week compared to the previous week.

"The rise is a surge of current that should keep us alert," Grapperhaus said. "We were only able to relax the rules on July 1 because all of us did our best to keep the coronavirus under control."

He said people must remain attentive to rules like social distancing even on vacation. "Don't let down your guard, not even when on holiday, in an amusment park, or having a glass of wine on the terrace," he said. "You all want to keep doing that," he said, hinting at the possibility of new restrictions but saying that, for now, there is no need to add new measures he said.

Large groups no longer maintaining a safe distance of 1.5 meters was the most obvious reason for the increasing infections, he said. "Let me be clear about this: that is not a good development."

He stressed that the distance needs to be maintained, and people need to continue to wash their hands well and frequently. He repeated that people need to stay at home with any symptoms of ill health, get tested at the first sign of symptoms, and avoid crowds.

Grapperhaus also reminded people to work from home as much as possible.