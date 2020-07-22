Cop fired over money laundering, drug investigations

Last week the police dismissed a police officer suspected of money laundering and drug possession. The officer, who worked in the Noord-Nederland unit, was arrested and suspended on June 1.

According to the police, an internal investigation showed that "the employee's behavior is not compatible with the core values of our organization". His use of hard drugs, found in his car, in particular counted against him. "He is accused of discrediting the police."

The criminal investigation against the former cop is still ongoing.