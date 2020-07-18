Covid-19: Patient total low; Some regions with no patients at all

There were 91 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Saturday, an increase of three, patient coordination office LCPS said. While the patient total in and out of the ICU was still low, the Dutch healthcare system hit a milestone on Friday by having fewer than 90 patients admitted with Covid-19 for the first time since early March.

In some parts of the country, there are no Covid-19 patients being treated in any hospital department, said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands.

The 91 patients in hospital on Saturday included 16 people being treated in intensive care. That figure had held at 15 for the previous two days, the lowest total in the ICU since the first week of March. Outside of intensive care, 75 people were being treated for the coronavirus disease, an increase of two.

"The occupancy of beds with Covid patients in Dutch hospitals still shows a stable picture," Kuipers said.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the Dutch government showed that the rate of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 had increased over the past week. On July 10, 0.2 people per 100 thousand residents tested positive for an active SARS-CoV-2 infection. That figure steadily rose over the week to 0.7 on Saturday.

More accurate data will be released by public health agency RIVM on Tuesday.