Fewer than 90 Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals; Lowest since early March

There were just 88 people being treated for respiratory illness Covid-19 at hospitals across the Netherlands on Friday, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS. The combination of 15 patients in intensive care and 73 patients outside of intensive care made up for the lowest total since the early days of the public health crisis.

The total was a decrease of seven compared to Thursday. The reduction was entirely seen outside of the intensive care departments.

"The COVID ICU occupation in Dutch hospitals shows a stable picture at a low level, despite a single local outbreak of infections," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the country. Since the month began, the number of intensive care patients with the coronavirus disease has held below 30. That figure remained at 15 for the second day in a row, the lowest it had been since March 5.

Just two months ago, on May 18, there were 1,232 people being treated for the illness in hospitals, including 323 in ICU. There were four times as many ICU patients a month before that.

Since the pandemic began, 2,930 people from the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care. Of that group, 868 died during treatment, and 1,874 were released from the hospital.