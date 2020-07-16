Covid-19 patients in ICU at lowest level since March 5; Fewer than 100 in hospital

There were 15 people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care on Thursday, the lowest number of patients since March 5. It represented a reduction of nearly 80 percent in a month, and the total reflected a decrease of five patients compared to Wednesday.

"We currently have the lowest COVID IC occupancy in Dutch hospitals since the beginning of March," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

While a month ago there were 289 people being treated for the coronavirus disease outside of the ICU, on Thursday that figure was down to 80, patient coordination office LCPS said. That was also a decrease of five patients in a day.

According to preliminary data from public health agency RIVM, four people with Covid-19 have been admitted to Dutch hospitals in the past three days, and one person has been admitted to the ICU for the respiratory illness. Statistics from nonprofit organization NICE showed that 2,929 people from the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care units since the health crisis began.

Of that total, 1,873 people have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Some 868 people died while in the ICU.