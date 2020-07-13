Two Dutch among 83 millionaires wanting higher taxes to fight pandemic, poverty

At least two Dutch people joined the dozens of millionaires who signed an open letter asking their national governments to raise taxes on the wealthiest people. The group of 83 named themselves "Millionaires for Humanity," and said they have a critical resource that government's can use to fight current and future pandemics. The open letter was still accepting additional signatories as of 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

"No, we are not the ones caring for the sick in intensive care wards. We are not driving the ambulances that will bring the ill to hospitals. We are not restocking grocery store shelves or delivering food door to door," the letter reads. "But we do have money, lots of it. Money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed in the years ahead, as our world recovers from this crisis."

The Dutch signatories include Frans Meijer, an entrepreneur in information technologies. Robert Schram, an attorney, also signed the letter, which stated, "We can ensure we adequately fund our health systems, schools, and security through a permanent tax increase on the wealthiest people on the planet, people like us."

Well known signatories include Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield, American filmmaker Amy Ziering, British film director Richard Curtis, New Zealand retail leader Stephen Tindall, former BlackRock managing director Morris Pearl, and two heirs to the Disney entertainment empire, Abigail Disney and Tim Disney.

"Today, we, the undersigned millionaires, ask our governments to raise taxes on people like us. Immediately. Substantially. Permanently."

The group said pointed to research stating that half a billion people were likely to enter into poverty without immediate action. "So please. Tax us. Tax us. Tax us. It is the right choice. It is the only choice," the millionaires said.

"Humanity is more important than our money."