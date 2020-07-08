Dutch businesses more confident they can survive Covid-19 crisis

Businesses in almost all sectors were more confident that they could survive the current economic sector in June. In most sectors, more than half of companies expected that they will exist for at least another year, in May this was only the case in real estate, retail, and information and communication, Statistics Netherlands reported on Wednesday.

The increase in businesses' confidence that they can survive the coronavirus crisis was particularly visible in business services last month. Compared to May, the number of businesses in this sector confident that they will still exist in a year increased by 16 points to 57 percent. The travel industry saw the biggest increase, by 41 points to 51 percent. Confidence also increased strongly among employment agencies, legal services, and security companies.

Businesses in catering, culture, sports and recreation still have a gloomy outlook on the future. Only 25 percent of companies in the hotel and catering industry expect that they will still exist a year from now. In sports, culture and recreation, it was 38 percent.

Companies most confident in their survival chances are in real estate, where 75 percent expect they will still exist in a year, and in retail (69 percent).