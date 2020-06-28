Fugitive Brit arrested in Amsterdam drug house

A 59-year-old suspected fugitive from the United Kingdom was arrested in Amsterdam on Wednesday by Dutch law enforcement in connection with an unfinished sentence for drug trafficking, the police confirmed on Saturday. The man still has to serve another 444 days in a British prison, the police said.

The suspect's arrest was the result of a tip reported to police that drug deals had been taking place in a home in the center of Amsterdam. When the police arrived at the scene, the fugitive tried to escape the home by jumping from one balcony down to a balcony on the lower floor of the building. "He had a lot of money on his person and he was able to be immediately caught by officers," the police said in a statement.

Together with about 18,500 euros that the man had been trying to flee with, the police uncovered a further 50,000 euros in cash inside the home, bringing the total amount of money confiscated in the incident roughly 68,500 euros, the police said. In addition, various goods were found in the home that related to the drug trade, the police said.

The fugitive suspect has been detained for two weeks by the examining magistrate, the police confirmed, adding that his extradition to the United Kingdom will be assessed at a later date.