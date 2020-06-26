Shots fired in police chase from Amsterdam to Leiden; two arrested

The police fired warning shots while chasing suspected armed robbers from Amsterdam to Leiden on Thursday. The shots were fired in Leiden's Burgemeesterswijk, where the two suspects were arrested, NU.nl reports.

The two men are suspected of robbing a man and a woman on Slotermeerlaan in Amsterdam and then fleeing to Leiden via the highway. On their way to Leiden, the suspects past a patrolling unit of police and Koninklijke Marechaussee officers, which gave chase.

In Burggemeesterswijk, the suspects jumped out of the car on the Lorentz Bridge and fled further on foot. The police fired several warning shots before catching up to the suspects and arresting them.

A firearm was found on the street on Kapteinstraat. The police believe it belongs to the suspects.

The police also received a report of a robbery on Hartesteeg in the center of Leiden at about the same time as the chase. But according to the police, there was no actual robbery in Leiden. "The report concerned the chase that was going through Leiden, but with the wrong address linked to it," a spokesperson said to the newspaper.