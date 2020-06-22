Flex workers can claim coronavirus aid from today

Flexible workers who lost income due to the coronavirus crisis can submit applications for aid at benefits agency UWV from today. "Despite the very short preparation time, we have been able to set up the arrangements and flexible workers can submit their applications from Monday," the UWV confirmed to NOS.

Workers with flexible employment contracts, many of whom are students, can claim compensation for lost income from the TOFA scheme, if they meet all the conditions. These include that they must have earned at least 400 euros in February and lost at least half of their income in April, and that they did not qualify for any other form of benefit or aid.

If flexible workers meet these conditions, they can get 550 euros gross per month for March, April and May. The UWV hopes to approve or deny applications within four weeks, and deposit the money within ten days after that if the application was approved.

Despite the government saying that the TOFA scheme is for a small group of people not covered by other coronavirus aid measures, the UWV expects thousands of applications per day.