Steven van Rijswijk named new CEO of Dutch bank ING

Steven van Rijswijk will succeed Ralph Hamers as CEO of ING and chairman of the bank's Executive Board effective July 1, the bank announced on Friday. Van Rijswijk has worked at ING for almost 25 years, including three years on the the Executive Board. He is currently the chief risk officer of the bank. Hamers is leaving ING to become CEO of Swiss bank UBS.

"We are very pleased to appoint Steven, following a broad and rigorous selection process," Hans Wijers, chairman of the ING Supervisory Board said. "Steven has shown to have the right combination of experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of our business to lead ING into the next phase of our strategic direction."

Van Rijswijk said he is "proud and thankful" for the confidence expressed in him. "After working so many years with our colleagues and customers around the world, I’m looking forward to further build on our efforts to strengthen ING and enhance our position as one of Europe’s leading digital banks," he said.

Hamers congratulated Van Rijswijk on his appointment. "Having worked with him over many years, I am convinced that he will sustain the steps we have taken to prepare ING for a digital and mobile future," he said.

Both Van Rijkswijk and Wijers expressed thanks to the departing CEO for his efforts at the bank. Van Rijswijk: "I want to thank Ralph for his tireless commitment to ING and excellent cooperation in the past years on the Executive Board and wish him well for the future.” Wijers said: "Again, we want to thank Ralph for his contributions, preparing ING for the future with his vision and customer focus. Having been the longest serving CEO of ING, we wish him well in his next role.”

The bank is currently looking for someone to replace Van Rijswijk as chief risk officer. Until his successor is found, ING CFO Tanate Phutrakul will assume responsibility for this position on the Executive Board, and Karst Jan Wolters will cover the day-to-day risk management duties.