Fugitive murder convict turns himself in; Sentenced to 20 years

Anel B. from Breda, who was convicted of murdering a 25-year-old man from the same city in 2018, turned himself in at a police station in Rotterdam on Tuesday, the police said. He was taken into custody to serve the 20 years in prison he was sentenced to in April, the police announced.

On 9 January 2018, the police discovered a man shot dead in a fourth floor flat on Roeselarestraat in Breda. Two perpetrators tried to evade the police by going over the balcony, aiming for the balcony below on the third floor. That did not work out well for them. They both fell and were seriously injured.

They were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. In October 2019, the court suspended their pre-trail custody and the two suspects were released to await their trial in freedom. On 9 April 2020, both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the court of Breda.

Azzedine A. (29) reported to a police station a week after the sentencing. But Anel B. (29) disappeared without a trace - until he turned himself in on Tuesday. "From there he was transferred to a penitentiary," the police said.